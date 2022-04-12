CHICAGO — Increasing clouds, breezy and milder conditions Tuesday. White Sox Home Opener looks to be nearly totally dry (now that they moved it to 3:10 p.m.).

Chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms. Winds: SE 10-20, G35 mph. Air quality is in the Moderate category for Chicagoland and much of NW Indiana. High: 68, closer to 60 by the lake.

Lots of clouds tonight and gusty. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds: S 15-25, G30 mph.

Lows near 60.