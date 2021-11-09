Tuesday Forecast: Temps in upper 50s with mostly cloudy conditions, chance of showers

CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a slight chance of afternoon showers. Winds: NNE 10-15, G20-25 mph. Moderate air quality around Chicago, with a pocket of Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in parts of Will County near Joliet. Hazardous Air Quality in parts of central lower Michigan. High: 57.

A few showers possible tonight, mostly southern Chicagoland and NW Indiana, some late evening clearing skies. Winds: NE 10-15. Low: 43.

Wednesday Forecast: Mostly cloudy with late day showers and wind developing Wednesday. Winds: SE 10-15, G20-30 mph. High: 58.

Extended outlook calls for wet and windy for Thursday morning. Significantly cooler for next Friday as we start to dry out. Lingering Friday showers could be a rain/snow mix. Saturday showers look at this point to be in the afternoon, so should be in the form of rain showers but showers Saturday night could transition back to some light snow. Normal high/low 53/37.