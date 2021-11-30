Tuesday Forecast: Temps in upper 40s with mostly sunny conditions

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Mostly sunny and milder Tuesday. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Air quality in the Good category for Chicagoland. High: 47.

Mostly clear tonight. Increasing clouds overnight. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 32.

Wednesday Forecast: Morning sprinkles/flurries, partly sunny afternoon with gusty winds developing. Winds: SW 15-25 mph. High 52.

Extended outlook calls for increasing mild temps Thu with highs getting into the upper 50s and a few spots lucky spots could hit low 60s. Cooling down by the weekend with some polar air moving in by next Monday to deliver a December reality check as highs drop back to mid 30s in the afternoon 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News