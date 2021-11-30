Tuesday Forecast: Temps in upper 40s with mostly sunny conditions

CHICAGO — Mostly sunny and milder Tuesday. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Air quality in the Good category for Chicagoland. High: 47.
Mostly clear tonight. Increasing clouds overnight. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 32.
Wednesday Forecast: Morning sprinkles/flurries, partly sunny afternoon with gusty winds developing. Winds: SW 15-25 mph. High 52.
Extended outlook calls for increasing mild temps Thu with highs getting into the upper 50s and a few spots lucky spots could hit low 60s. Cooling down by the weekend with some polar air moving in by next Monday to deliver a December reality check as highs drop back to mid 30s in the afternoon