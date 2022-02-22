Tuesday Forecast: Temps in upper 30s with rainy conditions

CHICAGO — Flood Watch in effect until noon Tuesday. Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. Rain at times with areas of dense fog. Falling temperatures and possible t-storms. Drying out this afternoon and getting cold. Winds: N 10-20 mph. Mid 30s around noon, near freezing near 5 p.m.

Cloudy, breezy and cold tonight. Winds: NW 10-20, G30 mph. Low: 16.

Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny and cold Wednesday. Winds: N 10-20 mph. High: 23.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Extended outlook calls for continued cold weather through this coming weekend. We’ll see a chance for some accumulating snow late Thu into Friday, though most of the larger amounts will be to the south of Chicagoland. The weekend looks cold but mostly dry with a chance of a few flurries on Sunday.