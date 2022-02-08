Tuesday Forecast: Temps in upper 30s with partly cloudy conditions

CHICAGO — Clouds and some sun Tuesday with milder temperatures. Winds: S 10-15, G20 mph. Air quality in the moderate category for Chicagoland. High: 37.

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Not as cold. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Low: 31.

Wednesday Forecast: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of PM rain/snow showers. Winds: W 10-20 mph. High: 39.

Extended outlook calls for temps to be cooler in the upper 20s for Thu with some late day snow showers. Friday looks milder with areas of rain/snow likely in the morning and highs getting to near 40. The milder weather is short lived, we’ll be much colder this weekend.