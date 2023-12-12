CHICAGO — Mostly sunny and a bit breezy Tuesday with seasonal temps. Winds: WSW 5-15, G25 mph. High 38.

Partly cloudy tonight with increasing clouds overnight. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph. Low 23

Wednesday Forecast: Clouds and mixed sunshine with a bit milder conditions. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph. High 41

Extended outlook calls for more sunshine on Thursday with temps getting into the mid 40s. Increasing clouds late Friday but temps will get up to near 50 degrees. Slight chance of showers on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. Temps look to stay mild for this weekend in the mid to upper 40s.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog