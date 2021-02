CHICAGO — As the accumulating snow moves off to the east, skies will gradually clear from the west overnight, allowing temperatures to fall quickly over the fresh snow cover. Winds will be light, 5 to 10 mph, but when combined with temperatures 5 to 10 below, areas to the west of Chicago will experience dangerous wind chills in the -20 to -30-degree range during the early morning hours Tuesday.

A Wind Chill Advisory and Warning will be in effect for that area, outlined in the pictorial below prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service.