Tuesday Forecast: Temps in mid 80s with partly cloudy and warm conditions

CHICAGO — Partly cloudy and warm conditions Tuesday. Winds: E 5-10 mph. Air quality good to moderate.
High Temps: 84, cooler by the lake in upper 70s.
Partly cloudy tonight and mild conditions. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Low Temps: mid 60s, suburbs near 60.
Full forecast analysis from our WGN Weather Center team at the Weather Center Blog.
Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny with increasing clouds. Chance of PM showers/t-storms. Highs Temps: mid 80s, near 80 by the lake.
Extended outlook on track for a mid-week warm up. Both temps and humidity levels will be on the rise towards the middle of the week. Peak temps near 90 on Thu/Fri with a chance of showers and thunderstorms each afternoon through the weekend.