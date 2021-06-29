Tuesday Forecast: Temps in mid 80s with more rain and t-storms

CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy Tuesday with humid conditions and 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. WSW 5-10 mph G15 and high temperature 84 degrees.

Mostly cloudy tonight with more showers and thunderstorms. WSW 5-10 mph G15 and low temperature 71 degrees.

On Wednesday, mostly cloudy and humid conditions are expected with 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. W 5-10 mph G15. High temperature 83 degrees.

More forecast details and weather analysis from the WGN Weather Team at the WGN Weather Center Blog.