CHICAGO — Starting with some patchy fog across southern counties Tuesday with a few locations down to less than a mile of visibility.

Fog will burn off by mid morning and we’ll all start the day with clear sunny skies. Clouds will start to build back in by midday and some isolated scattered showers move in this afternoon.

Possibility of a few pop-up thunderstorms with this system but not expected to be strong or severe.

Highs today will reach the low to mid 80s with breezy westerly winds.

Wednesday we’ll see a better chance of more widespread showers and storms in the afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with more humidity building back into the forecast and highs in the mid 80s.

Another round of showers and storms possible on Friday with dry and sunny conditions expected over the weekend.

