CHICAGO — Sun and clouds Tuesday with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Air quality is in the Good category. Winds: WSW/NNE 5-15 mph. High 85/82 lakeside.

Increasing clouds tonighy. Rain/t-storms return overnight. Winds: ENE 10-15 mph. Low 66.

Wednesday Forecast: Rain at times and muggy. Cooler temps, especially by the lake. Winds: ESE 10-15 mph. High 76/72 lakeside.

Extended outlook calls for drying out and warming up as we get into Thu with temps back in the 80s with partly sunny skies and a slight chance of a t’storm. Friday we’re see more warmth with highs back towards upper 80s to low 90s with a slight chance of showers/t’storms. The weekend will see temps in the 80s and a slight chance of showers/t’storms each afternoon.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog