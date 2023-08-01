CHICAGO — Mostly sunny start Tuesday with a few light showers possible. Increasing PM clouds. Winds: SE/E 5-15 mph. High 86, near 80 lakeside.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph. Low 68.

Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny with a chance of showers/t-storms. Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH. High 87, no lakeside cooling effect.

Extended outlook calls for warm and muggy weather to continue into Thursday with highs an even better shot for possible showers/t’storms with highs in the upper 80s.

