CHICAGO — Last full day of spring.

Hazy sun Tuesday with breezy and warm conditions, except lakeside. Winds: E 10-20 mph. Air Quality Alert in Indiana. High: 85/73 by the lake.

Hazy evening and a bit breezy– then partly cloudy overnight. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph. Low 65 in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday Forecast: Happy solstice! Hazy sunshine and a bit warmer. Cooler lakeside. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph. Highs 87/75.

Extended outlook calls plenty of sunshine but a bit less wildfire smoke when we see some SE winds later this week. We look to warm up, especially for the second half of the weekend when temps look to get up towards 90 again with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

