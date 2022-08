CHICAGO — Mostly sunny Tuesday and cooler lakeside. Winds: NE 5-10. Beach Hazards Statement for all Lake Michigan Beaches until 4p.m. High: 76/71.

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

Mostly clear tonight. Winds: NW 5-10. Low: 6.

Wednesday Forecast: Mainly sunny Wednesday, cooler lakeside. Winds: NNW 0-5. High: 84/77.