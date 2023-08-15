CHICAGO — A few lingering showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, then decreasing clouds and breezy conditions.

Winds: NNE 5-30 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicagoland. Highs mid 70s, upper 60s by the lake.

A Beach Hazard Statement has been issued through Tuesday evening. High wave activity and dangerous currents are expected at Lake Michigan beaches. Waves six to nine-feet may reach some areas.

Partly cloudy tonight and less humid with comfortable conditions. Winds: NNE/SW 5-10 mph. Lows near 60.

Wednesday Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. SSW 5-15 mph. High 86.

Extended outlook calls for showers/t’storms for Thursday, mostly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s, but could get warmer if skies clear out earlier.

Then we’re trending back towards some August heat.

We’ll see upper 80s likely on Friday and mid to low 90s through the weekend which could end up being our hottest stretch of weather so far this summer. With the muggy conditions, heat index temps could end up being 100 to 105.

