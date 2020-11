Temperatures dropped into the 20s area-wide this Monday morning – lowest readings actually bottomed-out in the upper teens – the airport temp hit 17-degrees at Rochelle and 19 at Kankakee. The official O’Hare low and the low at Midway were 28-degrees. Generally overnight wind chills dropped into the teens – Rochelle actually recorded a 9-degree wind chill shortly after sunrise.

The center of cold high pressure will shift to the east of our area, allowing winds to pick-up out of the southwest – becoming quite gusty this afternoon and enabling temperatures to rebound into the lower 50s. This will mark the start of a warming trend that will see daily high temperatures reaching well into the 60s the remainder of the week ahead.