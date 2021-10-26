Tuesday Forecast: Temps in mid 50s with partly to mostly sunny conditions

CHICAGO —Decreasing clouds Tuesday and a partly sunny afternoon. Winds: N 10-15, G20-25 mph. Air quality good. Some rivers/creeks/streams (mostly south of I-80) experiencing minor flooding will recede and fall to within their banks in the next 24 hours. High: 56.

Mostly clear and frosty tonight in areas away from the lake. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Sunset 17:52. Low near 40.

Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny with increasing PM clouds. Chance of late evening showers, likely near midnight. SE 10-15 mph. High 57.



Extended outlook calls for more soggy weather on Thu/Fri with storm totals not as impressive as we saw Sun/Mon. Drier weather is expected for Halloween weekend. Highs might end up right around 55-60 in the afternoons but chilly overnight conditions in the 30s.