Tuesday Forecast: Temps in mid 50s, mild with increasing clouds

CHICAGO — Partly sunny to cloudy skies Tuesday. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Air quality in the Moderate quality around Chicagoland, northern IN, SW Michigan and southern WI. High 52.

Cloudy tonight, unseasonably warm and chance of showers. Winds: SSE 10-20 mph. Low 52.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Wednesday Forecast: Lots of clouds, windy, & near record warmth. SSW 10-15, G25-30 mph. Temps 25-30 degrees above normal highs (37 is average. 64 is the record set in 1971). Very windy Wednesday night with gusts 45-55 mph. High 65.

Extended outlook calls for falling temps overnight and all-day Thursday, but clouds clear out for sunny skies. More clouds on Friday with a chance of overnight snow showers into Saturday morning. Chilly seasonal temps for both days this weekend. Partly cloudy skies by Saturday afternoon and lasts through Sunday. Winter Solstice is next Tuesday and next week will feel more seasonable.