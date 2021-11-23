Tuesday Forecast: Temps in mid 40s with mostly sunny conditions

CHICAGO — Mostly sunny with a bit warmer conditions Tuesday. Winds: SW 10-20, G30 mph. Air quality in the Good category for Chicagoland. High 44.
Increasing clouds tonight with milder temps and breezy conditions. Winds: SW 15-25, G30 mph.
Low: 37.
Wednesday Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy, chance of PM showers. Winds: S15-25, G35. High 53.
The extended outlook calls for some morning showers on Thanksgiving morning. Clouds and sun for Turkey Day by the afternoon but falling temps through the day. Colder for Friday into next weekend.