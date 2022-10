CHICAGO — Mainly cloudy Tuesday with rain showers in Northwest Indiana and Lakeshore Flood Advisory. Windy conditions, Winds: NW 10-20 G30. High: 44.

Decreasing clouds tonight to partly cloudy conditions. Winds: NW 15-20 G30. Low: 32.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Wednesday Forecast: Decreasing clouds. Winds: W 10-15 G20. High: 46.