Tuesday Forecast: Temps in mid 20s with chance of afternoon flurries

CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy and cold Tuesday with a chance of PM flurries. Winds: W/S 5-10 mph. Air quality in the Good category for Chicagoland. High 26 by late tonight.

Lots of clouds tonight with some flurries. S/SW 5-15 mph. Low 26 and continued warming overnight.

Wednesday Forecast: Partly cloudy and not as cold Wednesday. Winds: SW/SE 5-10 mph. High 35.

Extended outlook calls for late week warming. The track of our next weather system puts Chicago in the warm sector, boosting our temps into the low 50s for afternoon highs, which will mean rain at times over the weekend instead of snow. 

