Tuesday Forecast: Temps in lower 80s with mostly sunny conditions, isolated showers possible

CHICAGO — Mostly sunny today with partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon.
Winds: W/SW winds 0-5 mph High Temps: 81, mid to upper 70s by the lake.
Mostly clear tonight. Winds: SE 5-10 Low Temps: 61
Wednesday Forecast: Mostly sunny & a bit warmer. Winds: 5-10. High Temps: 85, near 80 lakeside.
Extended outlook is quite awesome for August. High pressure keeps us dry for most of this week, we warm up a few degrees each day and start getting muggier towards the weekend. Late week the chance of afternoon showers / t-storms comes back into the forecast. We’ll see a string of much warmer than normal weather as we head into the 90s for the weekend. Normal: 84/68
