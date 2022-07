CHICAGO — Hot and humid Tuesday with mostly sunny conditions. Winds: SW 5-15 mph G25. High: 91.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Isolated storms possible tonight with partly cloudy conditions. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph G25. Low: 76.

Wednesday Forecast: Mainly sunny, 10% isolated thunderstorm. Winds: WSW 10-15 G30. High: 88.