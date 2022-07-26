CHICAGO — Clouds and sun Tuesday with a slight chance of late day showers/t-storms. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. High 81.

Mostly cloudy tonight with a chance of showers/t-storms. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Low 64.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Lots of clouds, warmer and muggier. Chance of showers/t-storms. Winds: W 10-15 mph. High 84.

Extended outlook calls for a chance of showers to linger into Thursday with temps in the seasonal low 80s. Drier and sunnier for the weekend ahead with highs in the mid 80s. Next week is looking hot as the first days of August look to deliver a string of afternoons in the 90s.