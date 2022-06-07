CHICAGO — Early clouds depart Tuesday for partly to mostly sunny skies and a bit cooler, especially lakeside. Winds: N 10-15 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for most of Chicagoland. Parts of NW Indiana and most of lower Michigan are under Moderate air quality. High 72, mid 60s by the lake.

Increasing clouds tonight and chance of overnight showers. NE winds turn SE 10-15 mph. Lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday Forecast: Widespead clouds with showers and iso. thunderstorms. SE/NW 5-10 mphHighs near 70.

Extended outlook calls for a dry day on Thursday with temps in the seasonal upper 70s. Fri/Sat both have mostly cloudy skies with chance of showers both days. The second half of the weekend is trending towards dry weather and pleasant temps. We’re looking warmer next week with highs in the 80s.