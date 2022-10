CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy Tuesday with afternoon rain and breezy conditions. Winds: S 15-20 G30. High: 71.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Mostly cloudy tonight with rain showers. Winds: S 10-15 G30. Low: 62.

Wednesday Forecast: Mainly cloudy Wednesday with breezy conditions, showers and thunderstorms. Winds: W 10-15 G30. High: 64.