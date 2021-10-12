Tuesday Forecast: Temps in low 70s, cooler with pleasant conditions

CHICAGO — A few AM showers Tuesday with afternoon clearing and pleasant conditions. Cooler temperatures, but still above normal. Winds: W/SW 10-20 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicago and most of the Midwest. High 72.

Partly cloudy skies tonight. Sunset around 6:15 p.m. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 56.

Wednesday Forecast: Clouds return Wednesday and raindrops look likely by the afternoon. Some heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. High: 74.

Extended outlook calls for a shift towards cooler seasonally normal October temperatures but mostly dry conditions by this weekend. Normal high/low: 65/47