Tuesday Forecast: Temps in low 40s with increasing clouds; Winter solstice begins

CHICAGO — Happy Solstice! Winter begins at 9:59a in our time zone. Increasing PM clouds and wind. SE winds shift to WSW 5-15 mph. Air quality in the Moderate category around Chicago and most of the Midwest. High 41.

Partly cloudy tonight with gusty winds. Clearing overnight. NW 10-20, G30 mph. Low 21, teens in the suburbs.

Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy & cold. WSW 10-15, G30-40 mph. High 33.

Increasing clouds and much warmer by Friday with a chance of some afternoon/evening rain showers. Christmas Day has a chance of very early showers and then some gradual clearing during the day with highs in the mid 40s. 

