CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy morning Tuesday, then some clearing. Falling temps in the afternoon. Winds: NNE 10-20 mph. Air quality in the good category today for Chicago.

High 41, upper 30s by the lake.

Clouds return tonight, a bit colder. Winds: E 10-15 mph. Low near 32.

Wednesday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Cooler lakeside. Winds: E 10-15 mph. High 39, mid 30s lakeside.

Extended outlook calls for the chilly temps to continue Thursday and into the weekend. It looks dry but late Thursday we start getting some precip. Looks to be a rain/snow mix that changes over to all snow and than back to a rain/snow mix on Friday. Several inches of accumulation are possible. Drier weather for the weekend but temps in the mid to low 30s for highs.

