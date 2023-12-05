CHICAGO — Rain/snow showers Tuesday morning. Some slushy accumulations between a half inch and an inch for the northern suburbs — but elsewhere little to no accumulation.

A few rain showers are possible this afternoon. High: 39.

Cloudy, breezy tonight and a few possible showers/sprinkles. Low 31.

Wednesday Forecast: Mix of clouds and sun in the morning and mostly cloudy in the afternoon with a slight chance of rain showers. High 42.

Extended outlook looks quite mild for a couple days. High temps on Thursday get about 15 degrees above normal with highs in the mid 50s and lots of sunshine. More clouds on Friday but temps a couple degrees milder– 57 the forecast high. Temps back into the upper 40s for Saturday with some rain likely and a chance for some light snow with highs back in the seasonal upper 30s.

