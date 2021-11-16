Tuesday Forecast: Slightly warmer with partly cloudy skies

Tuesday Forecast: Partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures with breezy conditions. SE winds 10 to 20 mph. Air quality good to moderate throughout Chicago area. High near midnight at 51.

Tuesday night: Cloudy, mild overnight temperatures and windy conditions. S winds 10 to 20 mph, gusts at 35 mph. Temps in mid 50s.

Wednesday Forecast: Cloudy and light rain at times, falling afternoon temperature into the 40s. SW winds 5 to 15 mph. Mid 40s by afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Cold overnight with temperatures falling into the 20s overnight into Thursday.

Extended Outlook: Chilly temperatures to finish out week with highs in the 40s. Chance of Saturday showers.