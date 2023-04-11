CHICAGO — June-like temperatures Tuesday with highs near 80 degrees. Partly cloudy conditions, Winds: WSW 5-15 G20. High: 78.
Partly cloudy tonight. Winds: SW 10-15. Low: 58.
Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center
by: Paul Konrad, Morgan Kolkmeyer
Posted:
Updated:
by: Paul Konrad, Morgan Kolkmeyer
Posted:
Updated:
CHICAGO — June-like temperatures Tuesday with highs near 80 degrees. Partly cloudy conditions, Winds: WSW 5-15 G20. High: 78.
Partly cloudy tonight. Winds: SW 10-15. Low: 58.
Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now