Another hot and humid day across the Chicago area for Tuesday. Sunny skies with a SW wind of 10 – 15 mph. High temps will be ne 90 degrees with mid to upper 80s lakeside.

Tuesday night we will gradually cool off and clouds will move in. SW wind 5-10 mph Overnight low to hit 68 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudier and still warm with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.

