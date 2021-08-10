Tuesday Forecast: Hot and very humid, heat index in 100s; severe storms possible later

CHICAGO — Hot and very humid conditions Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sun. There is a chance for late day thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be severe in the later evening.

Winds: W/SW 10-25 High: 92. Heat index temps in the 100s.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect at noon until 7 p.m. for the Chicagoland area.

Yikes! Here's the Heat Index temperatures expected this afternoon. Heat Advisory starts at noon for #Chicago and surround areas. Right now the amazing @PaulKonrad taking over in the weather center he's got us covered with the forecast until 10a. pic.twitter.com/HPlo0t4XFC — tim joyce (@TimJoyceWX) August 10, 2021

Showers and thunderstorms expected to taper off tonight, with mostly cloudy conditions. Winds: SW 5-15

Low Temps: Mid 70s.

Wednesday Forecast: Hazy, hot, and very humid. Chance for afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Winds: SW 10-15. High Temp: 92.

Extended outlook keeps us muggy and hot with periodic thunderstorms through Thursday with highs near 90. Cooler and more comfortable in the seasonal lower 80s for Friday and the weekend.