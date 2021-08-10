Tuesday Forecast: Hot and very humid, heat index in 100s; severe storms possible later

CHICAGO — Hot and very humid conditions Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sun. There is a chance for late day thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be severe in the later evening.

Winds: W/SW 10-25 High: 92. Heat index temps in the 100s.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect at noon until 7 p.m. for the Chicagoland area.

Showers and thunderstorms expected to taper off tonight, with mostly cloudy conditions. Winds: SW 5-15  
Low Temps: Mid 70s.

Wednesday Forecast: Hazy, hot, and very humid. Chance for afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Winds: SW 10-15. High Temp: 92.

Extended outlook keeps us muggy and hot with periodic thunderstorms through Thursday with highs near 90. Cooler and more comfortable in the seasonal lower 80s for Friday and the weekend. 

