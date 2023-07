CHICAGO — Mainly sunny and hazy conditions with temperatures in the low 90s, slightly cooler lakeside. Winds: SSW 5-10. High: 92/87.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect until midnight Wednesday morning.

Mostly cloudy tonight with slight early AM thunderstorm chance. Winds: SSE 5-10. Low: 73.

Wednesday Forecast: Mostly cloudy, decreasing clouds, humid, chance for storms, S 10-15 G20. High: 91.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog