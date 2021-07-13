Tuesday forecast: Foggy, morning showers, temps in the 80s

CHICAGO — Tuesday is going to be foggy with drizzle and some morning showers. There’s a slight chance of an evening thunderstorm.

Winds: W 5-10 mph, High: 80, Low: 68

Wednesday : Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers, t-storms. Increasing clouds in the evening. High 87

Extended outlook: Looking soggiest from late Wednesday through early Friday. Temps low 80s on Thursday and upper 70s on Friday. Weekend is trending back to nice. Warm but not too hot. Temps topping out mid to low 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. 

Normal High/Low: 85/67

