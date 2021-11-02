Tuesday Forecast: Chilly temps, sunny skies

Today: Mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds. WNW 5-15 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicago and the entire Midwest. High: 45

Tonight: Partly cloudy & frosty. W 5-10 mph. Low 29 outlying areas could be in the upper teens and low 20s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and a bit colder. NW 5-10 mph. High: 43

Extended outlook has us in this unseasonably chilly spell through most of the work week. We warm up towards the weekend. It’s been 214 days since we’ve seen a temperature at or below freezing at O’Hare Airport. Normal high/low for the beginning of November is 55/40. By the end of this month it’s 42/29.