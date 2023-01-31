CHICAGO — Brutally cold conditions Tuesday with partly cloudy conditions. Morning wind chills -15 to 0 degrees. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

High temperatures reach 10 to 15 degrees near the lake, single digits in the northwest suburbs and southern Wisconsin, that’s where there’s a Wind Chill Advisory until 10 a.m.

Mostly clear conditions tonight, not quite as cold. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph. Lows: 5-10 degrees.

Wednesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and breezy. A bit milder. Winds: SW 10-15, G25 mph. High: 27

Extended outlook calls for more sunshine on Thursday as highs get close to 30.

Briefly colder on Friday with highs in the upper teens and low 20s. Near freezing on Saturday with increasing clouds and some snow showers in NW Indiana.

Some light snow for all on Sunday with highs freezing or a few degrees above. Monday looks milder with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

