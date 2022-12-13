CHICAGO — Tuesday will be cloudy and blustery with winds picking up throughout the day.

Highs will be similar to Monday into the low 40s. Sustained winds out of the southeast will be between 10 and 20 mph and wind gusts will reach 30 to 35 mph by the afternoon.

Rain will move into western counties by the late afternoon and continue to move east by the evening. Rain will continue overnight and into early Wednesday.

Winds will stay strong in the overnight hours as well with gusts nearing 40 to 45 mph by early Wednesday morning.

Thursday brings the potential of a rain snow mix followed by snow chances Friday and Saturday. That snow potential will be paired with some chilly temperatures, highs over the weekend will only reach the mid and upper 20s!

For the latest weather updates, check out the WGN Weather blog.