Tropical storms will be named in Greek alphabet for the rest of 2020

We’re moving into the Greek alphabet to name tropical storms the remainder of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season in the wake of Tropical Storm Wildfred’s development far out in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Beta will likely be named in the Gulf soon.

The christening of Wilfred as a tropical storm was announced late Friday morning by the National Hurricane Center.

That means we’ve moved through the entire list of 2020 Atlantic tropical storm/hurricane names.

The naming of tropical cyclones in the Atlantic began in 1953 and in only one other hurricane season since have we gone through the full seasonal list of storms and had to move to Greek alphabet letters to identify storms. That year was 2005.

Thus far in 2020, we’ve managed to race through this year’s name list and nature has done it 20 days earlier than occurred in 2005. It illustrates the torrid pace at which tropical development has been taking place in the Atlantic basin.

We now move to the Greek alphabet to name storms the remainder of the 2020 season. Alpha has already formed. It’s a sub-tropical storm which come together off Portugal and is moving ashore there and is being tracked by the NHC.

Here’s an animation of Alpha and of Medicane Iona moving into Greece off the Mediterranean:

On the left, Subtropical Storm Alpha in the Eastern Atlantic.



On the right, "Medicane" Ianos in the Mediterranean Sea. pic.twitter.com/O2PhVQuq6N — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) September 18, 2020

Tropical Depression 22 in the Gulf of Mexico is the next system likely to be named and that may happen very soon. So be prepared for the christening of Tropical Storm Beta in short order, a system which could reach hurricane strength over the warm waters of the Gulf and which could be headed for or close to the western U.S. Gulf coast with drenching rains in coming days.

Here’s the latest NHC advisory on Depression 22:

Here’s the latest true color GOES-16 satellite animation of Tropical Depression 22–soon to be Tropical Storm Beta over the Gulf of Mexico (remember to click the arrow to start the animation):

And here’s a “sandwich” format color-enhanced satellite animation of the system