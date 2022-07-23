Torrential rains fell early this Saturday morning causing flash flooding in NE Illinois across Lake and McHenry Counties extending south into Cook and Du Page Counties. Greatest amount in excess of 6-inches in spots fell in Lake County with Lake Bluff at 6.38-inches and Lake Forest at 6.24-inches heading the list.

Subsequent rains this forenoon in areas farther south have caused additional localized flooding.

Below is a brief listing of some off the heavier rainfall reports as of 8AM CDT this Saturday morning:

IL-LK-13  Lake Bluff 1.3 W   6.38  
 IL-LK-22  Lake Forest 2.1 NNE   6.24  
 IL-LK-78  Libertyville 1.8 ESE   5.02  
 IL-LK-121  Libertyville 0.4 ESE   4.86  
 IL-LK-69  Highwood 0.9 S   4.40  
 IL-LK-26  Zion 0.5 WNW   4.21  
 IL-LK-54  Mundelein 0.5 NNE   4.04  
 IL-LK-27  Winthrop Harbor 0.7 SSW   3.84  
 IL-LK-18  Grayslake 0.7 WSW   3.65  
 IL-LK-42  Gurnee 1.6 W   3.46  
 IL-CK-131  Schaumburg 2.0 E   3.21  
 IL-LK-125  Volo 0.3 SSE   3.11  
 IL-LK-47  Volo 0.9 S   3.07  
 IL-CK-317  Hoffman Estates 0.6 ESE   2.95  
 IL-CK-278  Hoffman Estates 1.6 SE   2.90  
 IL-LK-15  Bannockburn 0.5 ESE   2.85  
 IL-CK-351  Schaumburg 1.4 SE   2.83  
 IL-DP-178  Villa Park 0.8 ESE   2.57  
 IL-MCH-9  Algonquin 2.1 W   2.50  
 IL-DP-38  Elmhurst 0.4 SW   2.47  
 IL-CK-367  Mount Prospect 0.2 NNE   2.36  
 IL-CK-63  Elk Grove Village 0.6 ESE   2.36  
 IL-LK-39  Riverwoods 0.4 ENE   2.36  
 IL-CK-75  Elk Grove Village 2.2 WSW   2.34  
 IL-DP-85  Villa Park 1.0 NW   2.33  
 IL-DP-163  Lombard 1.2 E   2.24  
 IL-CK-294  Palatine 1.4 NNE   2.19  
 IL-LK-100  Long Lake 0.4 S   2.18  
 IL-DP-173  Lombard 1.2 N   2.16  
 IL-CK-53  Glencoe 0.1 NW   2.15  
 IL-LK-9  Lake Villa 1.1 SSW   2.15  
 IL-LK-112  Lindenhurst 1.0 ENE   2.14  
 IL-DP-150  Bloomingdale 1.2 ESE   2.13  
 IL-DP-132  Wheaton 2.0 NNE   2.12  
 IL-CK-32  Chicago 6.4 NNE   2.10  
 IL-LK-81  Lake Villa 2.3 WSW   2.09  
 IL-CK-336  Evanston 0.8 ESE   2.09  
 IL-MCH-94  McHenry 2.4 E   2.08  
 IL-CK-163  Arlington Heights 1.2 SW   2.07  
 IL-CK-192  Park Ridge 0.7 WNW   2.06  
 IL-MCH-43  Algonquin 0.7 N   2.05  
 IL-CK-325  Mount Prospect 1.3 SSE   2.05  