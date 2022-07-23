Torrential rains fell early this Saturday morning causing flash flooding in NE Illinois across Lake and McHenry Counties extending south into Cook and Du Page Counties. Greatest amount in excess of 6-inches in spots fell in Lake County with Lake Bluff at 6.38-inches and Lake Forest at 6.24-inches heading the list.
Subsequent rains this forenoon in areas farther south have caused additional localized flooding.
Below is a brief listing of some off the heavier rainfall reports as of 8AM CDT this Saturday morning:
|IL-LK-13
|Lake Bluff 1.3 W
|6.38
|IL-LK-22
|Lake Forest 2.1 NNE
|6.24
|IL-LK-78
|Libertyville 1.8 ESE
|5.02
|IL-LK-121
|Libertyville 0.4 ESE
|4.86
|IL-LK-69
|Highwood 0.9 S
|4.40
|IL-LK-26
|Zion 0.5 WNW
|4.21
|IL-LK-54
|Mundelein 0.5 NNE
|4.04
|IL-LK-27
|Winthrop Harbor 0.7 SSW
|3.84
|IL-LK-18
|Grayslake 0.7 WSW
|3.65
|IL-LK-42
|Gurnee 1.6 W
|3.46
|IL-CK-131
|Schaumburg 2.0 E
|3.21
|IL-LK-125
|Volo 0.3 SSE
|3.11
|IL-LK-47
|Volo 0.9 S
|3.07
|IL-CK-317
|Hoffman Estates 0.6 ESE
|2.95
|IL-CK-278
|Hoffman Estates 1.6 SE
|2.90
|IL-LK-15
|Bannockburn 0.5 ESE
|2.85
|IL-CK-351
|Schaumburg 1.4 SE
|2.83
|IL-DP-178
|Villa Park 0.8 ESE
|2.57
|IL-MCH-9
|Algonquin 2.1 W
|2.50
|IL-DP-38
|Elmhurst 0.4 SW
|2.47
|IL-CK-367
|Mount Prospect 0.2 NNE
|2.36
|IL-CK-63
|Elk Grove Village 0.6 ESE
|2.36
|IL-LK-39
|Riverwoods 0.4 ENE
|2.36
|IL-CK-75
|Elk Grove Village 2.2 WSW
|2.34
|IL-DP-85
|Villa Park 1.0 NW
|2.33
|IL-DP-163
|Lombard 1.2 E
|2.24
|IL-CK-294
|Palatine 1.4 NNE
|2.19
|IL-LK-100
|Long Lake 0.4 S
|2.18
|IL-DP-173
|Lombard 1.2 N
|2.16
|IL-CK-53
|Glencoe 0.1 NW
|2.15
|IL-LK-9
|Lake Villa 1.1 SSW
|2.15
|IL-LK-112
|Lindenhurst 1.0 ENE
|2.14
|IL-DP-150
|Bloomingdale 1.2 ESE
|2.13
|IL-DP-132
|Wheaton 2.0 NNE
|2.12
|IL-CK-32
|Chicago 6.4 NNE
|2.10
|IL-LK-81
|Lake Villa 2.3 WSW
|2.09
|IL-CK-336
|Evanston 0.8 ESE
|2.09
|IL-MCH-94
|McHenry 2.4 E
|2.08
|IL-CK-163
|Arlington Heights 1.2 SW
|2.07
|IL-CK-192
|Park Ridge 0.7 WNW
|2.06
|IL-MCH-43
|Algonquin 0.7 N
|2.05
|IL-CK-325
|Mount Prospect 1.3 SSE
|2.05