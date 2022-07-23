Torrential rains fell early this Saturday morning causing flash flooding in NE Illinois across Lake and McHenry Counties extending south into Cook and Du Page Counties. Greatest amount in excess of 6-inches in spots fell in Lake County with Lake Bluff at 6.38-inches and Lake Forest at 6.24-inches heading the list.

Subsequent rains this forenoon in areas farther south have caused additional localized flooding.

Below is a brief listing of some off the heavier rainfall reports as of 8AM CDT this Saturday morning:

IL-LK-13 Lake Bluff 1.3 W 6.38 IL-LK-22 Lake Forest 2.1 NNE 6.24 IL-LK-78 Libertyville 1.8 ESE 5.02 IL-LK-121 Libertyville 0.4 ESE 4.86 IL-LK-69 Highwood 0.9 S 4.40 IL-LK-26 Zion 0.5 WNW 4.21 IL-LK-54 Mundelein 0.5 NNE 4.04 IL-LK-27 Winthrop Harbor 0.7 SSW 3.84 IL-LK-18 Grayslake 0.7 WSW 3.65 IL-LK-42 Gurnee 1.6 W 3.46 IL-CK-131 Schaumburg 2.0 E 3.21 IL-LK-125 Volo 0.3 SSE 3.11 IL-LK-47 Volo 0.9 S 3.07 IL-CK-317 Hoffman Estates 0.6 ESE 2.95 IL-CK-278 Hoffman Estates 1.6 SE 2.90 IL-LK-15 Bannockburn 0.5 ESE 2.85 IL-CK-351 Schaumburg 1.4 SE 2.83 IL-DP-178 Villa Park 0.8 ESE 2.57 IL-MCH-9 Algonquin 2.1 W 2.50 IL-DP-38 Elmhurst 0.4 SW 2.47 IL-CK-367 Mount Prospect 0.2 NNE 2.36 IL-CK-63 Elk Grove Village 0.6 ESE 2.36 IL-LK-39 Riverwoods 0.4 ENE 2.36 IL-CK-75 Elk Grove Village 2.2 WSW 2.34 IL-DP-85 Villa Park 1.0 NW 2.33 IL-DP-163 Lombard 1.2 E 2.24 IL-CK-294 Palatine 1.4 NNE 2.19 IL-LK-100 Long Lake 0.4 S 2.18 IL-DP-173 Lombard 1.2 N 2.16 IL-CK-53 Glencoe 0.1 NW 2.15 IL-LK-9 Lake Villa 1.1 SSW 2.15 IL-LK-112 Lindenhurst 1.0 ENE 2.14 IL-DP-150 Bloomingdale 1.2 ESE 2.13 IL-DP-132 Wheaton 2.0 NNE 2.12 IL-CK-32 Chicago 6.4 NNE 2.10 IL-LK-81 Lake Villa 2.3 WSW 2.09 IL-CK-336 Evanston 0.8 ESE 2.09 IL-MCH-94 McHenry 2.4 E 2.08 IL-CK-163 Arlington Heights 1.2 SW 2.07 IL-CK-192 Park Ridge 0.7 WNW 2.06 IL-MCH-43 Algonquin 0.7 N 2.05 IL-CK-325 Mount Prospect 1.3 SSE 2.05