Torndao Warning remains in effect for southern Kane and northwestern DuPage Counties until 11:15PM CDT

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN
KANE AND NORTHWESTERN DUPAGE COUNTIES...

At 1052 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near North Aurora, or near Batavia, moving east at 30
mph. Aurora Airport in Sugar Grove gusted to 60 mph near this area.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
         shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
         to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree damage is
         likely.

This dangerous storm will be near...
  Aurora around 1055 PM CDT.
  North Aurora around 1100 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include St.
Charles, Batavia, Geneva, Valley View, Bartlett, West Chicago,
Warrenville, Wayne, Dupage Airport, Carol Stream, Winfield and
Wheaton.

