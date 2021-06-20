Torndao Warning remains in effect for southern Kane and northwestern DuPage Counties until 11:15PM CDT

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN KANE AND NORTHWESTERN DUPAGE COUNTIES... At 1052 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near North Aurora, or near Batavia, moving east at 30 mph. Aurora Airport in Sugar Grove gusted to 60 mph near this area. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Aurora around 1055 PM CDT. North Aurora around 1100 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include St. Charles, Batavia, Geneva, Valley View, Bartlett, West Chicago, Warrenville, Wayne, Dupage Airport, Carol Stream, Winfield and Wheaton.