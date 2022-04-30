Outline of Tornado Watch #163 in effect until 8 PM CDT.
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Tornado Watch for portions of 
     Northern and Central Illinois
     Southern Wisconsin

   * Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 145 PM until
     800 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     A few tornadoes likely
     Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter likely
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

   SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are expected to intensify over northwest
   Illinois this afternoon and track northeastward across the watch
   area.  Supercells and bowing structures are possible, with a risk of
   damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes.

   The tornado watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles
   east and west of a line from 40 miles northwest of Janesville WI to
   25 miles east of Salem IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see
   the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU3).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
   tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
   area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
   threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
   and possible warnings.