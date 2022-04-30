Outline of Tornado Watch #163 in effect until 8 PM CDT.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Northern and Central Illinois Southern Wisconsin * Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 145 PM until 800 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes likely Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter likely Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are expected to intensify over northwest Illinois this afternoon and track northeastward across the watch area. Supercells and bowing structures are possible, with a risk of damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles east and west of a line from 40 miles northwest of Janesville WI to 25 miles east of Salem IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU3). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.