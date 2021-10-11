Tornado Watch in effect for the entire Chicago area of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana until 9PM CDT…

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Tornado Watch for portions of 
     Central and Northern Illinois
     Northwest Indiana
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 310 PM until
     900 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     A few tornadoes possible
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...Scattered thunderstorms will intensify across central and
   northern Illinois this afternoon ahead of an approaching upper low. 
   The strongest cells may become supercells, capable of isolated
   tornadoes and damaging wind gusts.

   The tornado watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles
   east and west of a line from 35 miles south southwest of Decatur IL
   to 45 miles east northeast of Rockford IL.

The Tornado Watch includes:
IL     .    ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE    BOONE                BUREAU              CARROLL                 CASS                 CHAMPAIGN           CHRISTIAN               CLARK                COLES               COOK                    CUMBERLAND           DE KALB             DE WITT                 DOUGLAS              DUPAGE              EDGAR                   EFFINGHAM            FORD                FULTON                  GRUNDY               HENRY               IROQUOIS                KANE                 KANKAKEE            KENDALL                 KNOX                 LAKE                LA SALLE                LEE                  LIVINGSTON          LOGAN                   MACON                MARSHALL            MASON                   MCHENRY              MCLEAN              MENARD                  MORGAN               MOULTRIE            OGLE                    PEORIA               PIATT               PUTNAM                  SANGAMON             SHELBY              STARK                   TAZEWELL             VERMILION           WHITESIDE               WILL                 WINNEBAGO           WOODFORD 
                    .    
INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE    BENTON               JASPER              LAKE                    NEWTON               PORTER  

ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS INCLUDED ARE    WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL     WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL     NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET HARBOR IL     CALUMET HARBOR IL TO GARY IN     GARY TO BURNS HARBOR IN     BURNS HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY IN

