Tornado Watch in effect for the entire Chicago area of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana until 9PM CDT…

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Central and Northern Illinois Northwest Indiana Lake Michigan * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 310 PM until 900 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...Scattered thunderstorms will intensify across central and northern Illinois this afternoon ahead of an approaching upper low. The strongest cells may become supercells, capable of isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles east and west of a line from 35 miles south southwest of Decatur IL to 45 miles east northeast of Rockford IL. The Tornado Watch includes: IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BUREAU CARROLL CASS CHAMPAIGN CHRISTIAN CLARK COLES COOK CUMBERLAND DE KALB DE WITT DOUGLAS DUPAGE EDGAR EFFINGHAM FORD FULTON GRUNDY HENRY IROQUOIS KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL KNOX LAKE LA SALLE LEE LIVINGSTON LOGAN MACON MARSHALL MASON MCHENRY MCLEAN MENARD MORGAN MOULTRIE OGLE PEORIA PIATT PUTNAM SANGAMON SHELBY STARK TAZEWELL VERMILION WHITESIDE WILL WINNEBAGO WOODFORD . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENTON JASPER LAKE NEWTON PORTER ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS INCLUDED ARE WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET HARBOR IL CALUMET HARBOR IL TO GARY IN GARY TO BURNS HARBOR IN BURNS HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY IN