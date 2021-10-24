Tornado Watch downstate until 1AM CDT…

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Central and Southern Illinois Southeast Missouri * Effective this Sunday afternoon and Monday morning from 545 PM until 100 AM CDT. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible Widespread damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...Thunderstorms will develop eastward across Missouri into Illinois this evening, with strong winds aloft increasing the risk of severe storm activity. Damaging winds, a few tornadoes, and large hail will be possible across this region. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 65 statute miles east and west of a line from 30 miles northwest of Champaign IL to 20 miles southeast of Poplar Bluff MO. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU3). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

