Tornado Watch downstate until 1AM CDT…

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Tornado Watch for portions of 
     Central and Southern Illinois
     Southeast Missouri

   * Effective this Sunday afternoon and Monday morning from 545 PM
     until 100 AM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     A few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible
     Widespread damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
     Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2
       inches in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...Thunderstorms will develop eastward across Missouri into
   Illinois this evening, with strong winds aloft increasing the risk
   of severe storm activity.  Damaging winds, a few tornadoes, and
   large hail will be possible across this region.

   The tornado watch area is approximately along and 65 statute miles
   east and west of a line from 30 miles northwest of Champaign IL to
   20 miles southeast of Poplar Bluff MO. For a complete depiction of
   the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS
   WOU3).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
   tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
   area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
   threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
   and possible warnings.

