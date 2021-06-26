Tornado Watch cancelled for most of the Chicago area at 7PM CDT…

With a line of strong thunderstorms moving off to the east, the Tornado Watch for a good portion of the Chicago area has been cancelled with the exception of being extended one hour until 8PM CDT for Benton and Jasper Counties in Indiana.

