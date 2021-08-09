Tornado Watch #417 issued for much of the Chicago Metro area, valid until 10 pm tonight

Tornado Watch Number 417
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   240 PM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Tornado Watch for portions of 
     Northern Illinois
     Extreme northwestern Indiana
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 240 PM until
     1000 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     A couple tornadoes possible
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...Severe storms are expected to develop in clusters or short
   bands across northern Illinois this afternoon, and storms will
   spread east-southeastward through late evening.  The storm
   environment favors a mix of clusters and embedded supercells capable
   of producing a couple of tornadoes, damaging winds of 60 to 70 mph,
   and isolated large hail of 1 to 1.5 inch diameter.

   The tornado watch area is approximately along and 45 statute miles
   north and south of a line from 30 miles southwest of Rockford IL to
   85 miles east of Marseilles IL. For a complete depiction of the
   watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU7).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
   tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
   area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
   threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
   and possible warnings.

   AVIATION...Tornadoes and a few severe thunderstorms with hail
   surface and aloft to 1.5 inches. Extreme turbulence and surface wind
   gusts to 60 knots. A few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 550. Mean
   storm motion vector 30025.
