Tornado Watch #417 issued for much of the Chicago Metro area, valid until 10 pm tonight

Tornado Watch Number 417 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 240 PM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Northern Illinois Extreme northwestern Indiana Lake Michigan * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 240 PM until 1000 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... A couple tornadoes possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...Severe storms are expected to develop in clusters or short bands across northern Illinois this afternoon, and storms will spread east-southeastward through late evening. The storm environment favors a mix of clusters and embedded supercells capable of producing a couple of tornadoes, damaging winds of 60 to 70 mph, and isolated large hail of 1 to 1.5 inch diameter. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 45 statute miles north and south of a line from 30 miles southwest of Rockford IL to 85 miles east of Marseilles IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU7). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. && AVIATION...Tornadoes and a few severe thunderstorms with hail surface and aloft to 1.5 inches. Extreme turbulence and surface wind gusts to 60 knots. A few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 550. Mean storm motion vector 30025. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 417 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOONE DE KALB LA SALLE LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST INDIANA JASPER LAKE IN NEWTON PORTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE, BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM, CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DEMOTTE, DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON, GARY, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET, KANKAKEE, KENTLAND, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA, MOROCCO, MORRIS, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, OTTAWA, PARK FOREST, PLANO, PORTAGE, RENSSELAER, ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE, VALPARAISO, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 417 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET HARBOR IL CALUMET HARBOR IL TO GARY IN GARY TO BURNS HARBOR IN BURNS HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY IN

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction