Update 6:18AM CDT…

..THE TORNADO WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL WILL COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for northeastern Illinois. ____________________________________________________________________

Update 6:05AM CDT…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southeastern Will County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 604 AM CDT, a tornado producing storm was located over Manhattan, or near New Lenox, moving southeast at 50 mph. This storm has a history of producing brief tornadoes. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic storm will be near... Peotone around 620 AM CDT. This includes... Will County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 325 and 332. ___________________________________________________________________

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL WILL COUNTY... At 602 AM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Ingalls Park, or over Joliet, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near... New Lenox around 605 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Manhattan. This includes... University of St. Francis, Chicagoland Speedway... Route 66 Raceway, and Joliet Slammers Baseball. Including the following interstates... I-80 between mile markers 130 and 141. I-355 near mile marker 1.