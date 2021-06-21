Tornado Warning until 12:45AM CDT for portions of Will County in NE Illinois and Newton, Porter, Lake and Jasper Counties in NW Indiana

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... East central Will County in northeastern Illinois... Northeastern Newton County in northwestern Indiana... Southwestern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Lake County in northwestern Indiana... Northwestern Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1200 AM CDT, a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing brief tornadoes was located near St. John, or near Cedar Lake, to Beecher, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Cedar Lake around 1205 AM CDT. Crown Point, Lowell and Lake Dalecarlia around 1210 AM CDT. Winfield around 1215 AM CDT. Lakes of the Four Seasons around 1220 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Hebron. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Illiana Motor Speedway, and Lake County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 8 and 14. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 23 and 30. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 227 and 260.