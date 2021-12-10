Tornado Warning until 10:30PM CDT for portions of Will County in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana

Update:

1016 PM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe
limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado.
Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
_________________________________________________________________________
...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CST FOR CENTRAL
LAKE COUNTY...

At 1004 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located over Cedar Lake, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
         shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
         to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree damage is
         likely.

This dangerous storm will be near...
  Crown Point around 1010 PM CST.
  Merrillville, Lakes of the Four Seasons and Winfield around 1015
  PM CST.
  Lake Station and New Chicago around 1020 PM CST.

Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include
Hobart and Portage.

This includes...  Indiana University Northwest, Illiana Motor
Speedway, and Lake County Fairgrounds.

Including the following interstates...
 Indiana I-80 between mile markers 10 and 15.
 Indiana I-90 between mile markers 17 and 21.
 Indiana I-94 near mile marker 16.
 Indiana I-65 between mile markers 244 and 261.
_______________________________________________________________________
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...
  East central Will County in northeastern Illinois...
  Central Lake County in northwestern Indiana...

* Until 1030 PM CST.

* At 1000 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a
  tornado was located near Beecher, or near Cedar Lake, moving
  northeast at 55 mph.

  HAZARD...Tornado.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

  IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
           shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
           Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.  Tree
           damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...
  Cedar Lake, Dyer, St. John and Lake Dalecarlia around 1005 PM CST.
  Schererville and Crown Point around 1010 PM CST.
  Merrillville, Lakes of the Four Seasons and Winfield around 1015
  PM CST.
  Hobart, Lake Station and New Chicago around 1020 PM CST.

Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include
Portage.

This includes...  Indiana University Northwest, Illiana Motor
Speedway, and Lake County Fairgrounds.

Including the following interstates...
 Indiana I-80 between mile markers 10 and 15.
 Indiana I-90 between mile markers 18 and 21.
 Indiana I-94 near mile marker 16.
 Indiana I-65 between mile markers 244 and 261.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.

